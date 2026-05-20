Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Held in check Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Allen racked up 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Allen finished with a serviceable line, although he was well below his best. He continues to alternate good and bad games, adding to Cleveland's mixed fortunes thus far. With that said, he has scored double digits in six of the past seven games, while blocking at least one shot in 14 straight contests. Look for Allen to try to play a more decisive role when the two teams clash again in Game 2 on Thursday.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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