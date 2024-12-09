Jarrett Allen News: Held to six points

Allen recorded six points (3-7 FG), seven rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 loss to the Heat.

This was a disappointing showing for Allen on a night in which the Cavaliers really needed him to step up -- Evan Mobley was unable to play in the second half due to an ankle sprain. Allen is trending in the wrong direction in December, posting averages of 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games with just a single block to his name in that span.