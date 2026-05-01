Jarrett Allen News: Improved offensive effort
Allen finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 112-110 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Allen posted a playoff-high scoring figure in the loss. His 34 minutes also marked a series high, as Cleveland closed with a big lineup against the undersized Raptors. Allen's impact on the series has been sporadic thus far, having closed on only two occasions. In six appearances, he has averaged 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 combined steals and blocks.
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