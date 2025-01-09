Jarrett Allen News: Leads Cavs in victory Wednesday

Allen had 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 win over the Thunder.

Allen stepped up big time in the most anticipated game of the 2024-25 regular season thus far, missing just two shots from the field and being a dominant presence on both ends of the court to lead the Cavaliers to their 11th consecutive victory. Allen has scored in double digits in six straight games while posting four double-doubles in that span.