Jarrett Allen News: Muted scoring in win
Allen ended with two points (1-3 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-109 victory over the Magic.
Allen had just three field-goal attempts while posting a season-low two points. Still, the 26-year-old big man has pulled down double-digit rebounds in three straight contests. Allen has also recorded at least one steal and one block in four of his six appearances this season.
