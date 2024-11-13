Jarrett Allen News: Officially suiting up
Allen (leg) is active Wednesday versus Philadelphia, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Allen and Evan Mobley (illness) have both been cleared for action as Cleveland looks to remain undefeated. Allen is averaging just 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes during his last two games, but the degree to which his injury is affecting his play is unclear.
