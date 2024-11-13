Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Officially suiting up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Allen (leg) is active Wednesday versus Philadelphia, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Allen and Evan Mobley (illness) have both been cleared for action as Cleveland looks to remain undefeated. Allen is averaging just 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes during his last two games, but the degree to which his injury is affecting his play is unclear.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now