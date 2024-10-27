Jarrett Allen News: Perfect from field in win

Allen had 23 points (10-10 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 win over the Wizards.

Allen took full advantage of rookie Alex Sarr on Saturday, posting a season-high 23 points on perfect shooting from the field. The veteran center was productive during Cleveland's first week of the regular season, averaging 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes across three outings.