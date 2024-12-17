Fantasy Basketball
Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Perfect from field in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Allen scored 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-3 FT) and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Monday's 130-101 blowout victory over the Nets.

Allen was one of seven Cavaliers to score in double digits, and has done so in 20 games this season (including four out of his last six contests). Expect him to keep things rolling regarding his offensive production Friday against Milwaukee.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
