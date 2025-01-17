Jarrett Allen News: Perfect shooting night in blowout

Allen contributed 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's 134-114 loss to the Thunder.

Despite playing a season-low 16 minutes, Allen was able to salvage his box score with a perfect night from the field en route to his 10th straight game with double-digit points. During this frame, the star big man has averaged 17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 27.2 minutes while shooting 77.7 percent from the floor. The presence of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in Cleveland's dynamic backcourt along with frontcourt mate Evan Mobley stretching the floor should continue to free up plenty of easy looks underneath the basket for Allen going forward.