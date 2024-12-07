Jarrett Allen News: Posts another double-double

Allen accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Hornets.

Allen recorded his first double-double since Nov. 27, and even though his numbers had been trending in the wrong direction of late, he's having another strong season as a reliable two-way threat in the Cavaliers' frontcourt. This was his 15th double-double of the season.