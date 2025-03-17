Jarrett Allen News: Posts another double-double

Allen totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Magic.

Allen barely missed any shots from the field and posted a double-double for the fifth time across eight appearances this month. The big man is averaging 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.9 steals-plus-blocks in that span. He continues to be one of the most reliable two-way big men across all formats.