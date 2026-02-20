Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Posts another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Allen logged 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during the Cavaliers' 118-113 win over the Hornets on Friday.

It was another dominant performance from Allen, who grabbed seven of his game-high 14 rebounds on the offensive glass while finishing as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (32 points). Allen is up to 15 double-doubles on the season, six of which have come over his last seven outings. Over that seven-game span, the veteran center has averaged 23.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 29.0 minutes per game.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago