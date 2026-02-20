Jarrett Allen News: Posts another double-double
Allen logged 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during the Cavaliers' 118-113 win over the Hornets on Friday.
It was another dominant performance from Allen, who grabbed seven of his game-high 14 rebounds on the offensive glass while finishing as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (32 points). Allen is up to 15 double-doubles on the season, six of which have come over his last seven outings. Over that seven-game span, the veteran center has averaged 23.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 29.0 minutes per game.
