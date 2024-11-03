Jarrett Allen News: Posts fourth double-double in win

Allen finished Saturday's 114-113 victory over the Bucks with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes.

Allen and Evan Mobley form an imposing front for any opponent, and both players are off to a phenomenal start. Allen has been able to combine his usual rebound acumen with a decent shot volume, resulting in some voluminous totals.