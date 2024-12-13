Jarrett Allen News: Returns to form in win

Allen produced 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 115-105 victory over the Wizards.

It was already Allen's 16th double-double of the year in just 26 appearances, and the star big man stepped up down low for the Cavaliers in the absence of frontcourt mate Evan Mobley (ankle) as he capitalized on a soft matchup against Washington on Friday. It was also Allen's first game with 20 points since a Nov. 24 win over Toronto, which is a much-needed jolt for fantasy managers, as Allen was averaging just 8.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest over his prior six outings to Friday's action. Allen would figure to have additional rebounding and shot-blocking opportunities while Mobley remains sidelined, and he should be able to maintain a high field-goal percentage as opposing defenses focus on containing the dynamic backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.