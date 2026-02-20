Jarrett Allen News: Secures double-double in blowout
Allen notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 victory over the Nets.
Allen was a key contributor in Cleveland's big win, feasting inside on his way to a double-double. The return of Evan Mobley from a strained calf did not hinder Allen's production. He now has five double-doubles in his last six games.
