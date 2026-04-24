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Jarrett Allen News: Solid line in 26 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Allen closed with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Allen actually had some solid success in this contest but picked up four fouls along the way. Through three games in this series, Allen holds averages of 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 26.7 minutes per contest.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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