Jarrett Allen News: Stays hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:05pm

Allen posted 21 points (8-8 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 victory over the Wizards.

Allen continues to thrive in the absence of Evan Mobley (calf). Over his last 10 games, he's been a second-round value in nine-category formats with 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen
