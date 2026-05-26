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Jarrett Allen News: Strong defensive showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Allen closed with six points (3-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Allen salvaged what was an otherwise underwhelming night, tallying four defensive stats to go along with just six points. While it certainly wasn't the way he would've wanted the season to end, Allen was able to turn in a number of strong performances down the stretch. In 15 postseason appearances over the past month, he averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 29.9 minutes per contest.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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