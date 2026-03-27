Jarrett Allen News: Strong performance in return

Allen (knee) racked up 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 149-128 victory over Miami.

Allen was given the green light to return Friday from a 10-game absence due to right knee tendinitis. He played just 18 minutes in his return, but he still co-led the Cavaliers in rebounds and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Max Strus (29 points) and Evan Mobley (23 points). Allen should continue to operate under a minutes restriction while getting up to NBA-level shape and may sit for one game of back-to-back sets for the rest of the regular season.