Jarrett Allen News: Tallies another 20-10 double-double

Allen finished Tuesday's 109-104 victory over the Nets with 23 points (7-12 FG, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 34 minutes.

Allen owned the paint in Tuesday's contest, leading all Cavaliers in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a well-rounded double-double. Allen has surpassed the 20-point mark in 11 contests, adding 10 or more boards in 10 of those outings.