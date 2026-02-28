Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Team-high 25 points in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Allen logged 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Allen took on a more prominent role on offense for the second game in a row due to the absences of Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb). Allen led the Cavaliers in scoring and finished with 25-plus points for the third time in his last five games, though he fell one rebound shy from logging his sixth consecutive double-double. The veteran center struggled offensively for much of the season but wrapped up a strong February having averaged 22.3 points on 74.0 percent shooting along with 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over 29.5 minutes per game.

