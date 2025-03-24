Jarrett Allen News: Top scorer in winning effort
Allen notched 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 victory over the Jazz.
Allen paced Cleveland offensively in Sunday's contest, recording a team-high scoring total in a balanced performance that also featured a strong defensive showing. Allen has tallied 18 or more points in 15 outings this season, doing so for the second time in five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now