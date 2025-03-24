Jarrett Allen News: Top scorer in winning effort

Allen notched 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 victory over the Jazz.

Allen paced Cleveland offensively in Sunday's contest, recording a team-high scoring total in a balanced performance that also featured a strong defensive showing. Allen has tallied 18 or more points in 15 outings this season, doing so for the second time in five contests.