Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Turns in strong double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 6:39am

Allen chipped in 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to Milwaukee.

Allen led the Cavs in scoring and rebounding and managed to keep the score close despite missing a few key pieces of the puzzle in James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Allen has been riding an impressive hot stretch of late, securing five straight double-doubles while averaging 19.6 points on 71.2 percent shooting from the field, 11.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game over this span.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
