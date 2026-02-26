Jarrett Allen News: Turns in strong double-double
Allen chipped in 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to Milwaukee.
Allen led the Cavs in scoring and rebounding and managed to keep the score close despite missing a few key pieces of the puzzle in James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Allen has been riding an impressive hot stretch of late, securing five straight double-doubles while averaging 19.6 points on 71.2 percent shooting from the field, 11.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game over this span.
