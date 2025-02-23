Jarrett Allen News: Will play Sunday

Allen (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

X-rays came back negative for Allen's finger, which he injured during Friday's win over the Knicks, and the injury doesn't appear to be serious enough for him to miss any time. Allen has averaged 12.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over 26.5 minutes per game since the beginning of February.