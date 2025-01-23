Jarrett Culver News: Adds 20 points off bench

Culver totaled 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three steals over 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Osceola Magic's 106-95 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Culver reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 6. He also contributed on the defensive end by accounting for three of his club's 12 steals on the night. Culver is averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals through 24 appearances this season with Osceola.