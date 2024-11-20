Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jarrett Culver headshot

Jarrett Culver News: Dishes out eight assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Culver produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Osceola Magic's 123-118 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Culver flirted with a triple-double Wednesday by dishing out a season-best eight dimes in the loss. He also bounced back from beyond the arc, where he went a meager 1-for-6 in Friday's game against Mexico City.

Jarrett Culver
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now