Jarrett Culver News: Dishes out eight assists

Culver produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Osceola Magic's 123-118 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Culver flirted with a triple-double Wednesday by dishing out a season-best eight dimes in the loss. He also bounced back from beyond the arc, where he went a meager 1-for-6 in Friday's game against Mexico City.