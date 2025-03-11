Jarrett Culver News: Leads bench in victory

Culver contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Culver led the second unit in scoring while racking up a game-high mark in blocks Tuesday. The 26-year-old has recorded double-digit points in each of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks across 30.4 minutes per contest.