Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarrett Culver headshot

Jarrett Culver News: Leads bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Culver contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Culver led the second unit in scoring while racking up a game-high mark in blocks Tuesday. The 26-year-old has recorded double-digit points in each of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks across 30.4 minutes per contest.

Jarrett Culver
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now