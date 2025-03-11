Jarrett Culver News: Leads bench in victory
Culver contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Culver led the second unit in scoring while racking up a game-high mark in blocks Tuesday. The 26-year-old has recorded double-digit points in each of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks across 30.4 minutes per contest.
Jarrett Culver
Free Agent
