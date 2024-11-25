Jarrett Culver News: Narrowly misses double-double

Culver registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes Monday during the G League Osceola Magic's 100-98 victory over the Texas Legends.

Culver contributed across the board in this one and was one of four starters to score in double figures. He's now scored 11 points in four straight appearances, and he's also played a key role on the defensive end by totaling six steals in his last two games.