Jarrett Culver News: Quiet in return

Culver played 27 minutes Saturday during Osceola's 120-104 loss versus South Bay and compiled eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Culver missed the team's Dec. 14 win over Rio Grande Valley due to an undisclosed injury but is now healthy again. He had an inefficient shooting performance in his return, converting on just 37.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 0.0 percent of his three-point tries.