Jarrett Culver News: Shows well in G League debut
Culver generated 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes of Sunday's 122-120 loss to the G League Spurs.
Culver did a little bit of everything in the loss and was one of seven players to score in double-digits. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Culver hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2022.
Jarrett Culver
Free Agent
