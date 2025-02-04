Fantasy Basketball
Jarron Cumberland Injury: Out sick Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Cumberland didn't play in Tuesday's 115-98 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats due to an illness.

Cumberland is averaging 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.9 minutes across 10 G League appearances this season. The 27-year-old guard is also displaying impressive efficiency, posting 51.7/48.3/88.9 shooting splits.

