Jarron Cumberland Injury: Out with leg injury
Cumberland didn't play in Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the College Park Skyhawks due to a fibular head contusion.
Cumberland missed his first contest since early February due to a fibular head contusion. While it's unclear when Cumberland will return to action, he will likely return to the starting lineup when he does, as he's started in 17 of his 21 appearances this season.
Jarron Cumberland
Free Agent
