Jarron Cumberland Injury: Out with thumb injury

Cumberland didn't play in Sunday's 101-93 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go due to a left thumb injury.

Cumberland presumably suffered the injury during Friday's win over the Long Island Nets, as he played only 16 minutes as a starter - a season-low mark when he's been a member of the first five. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but multiple players will need to step up to fill his 22 minutes a night.