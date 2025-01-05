Jarron Cumberland Injury: Shut down with ankle sprain
Cumberland didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Motor City Cruise due to a right ankle sprain.
Cumberland was coming off one of his best performances of the season, dropping 34 points in 37 minutes Thursday against Westchester, but he evidently picked up an injury at some point along the way. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
Jarron Cumberland
Free Agent
