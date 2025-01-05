Fantasy Basketball
Jarron Cumberland

Jarron Cumberland Injury: Shut down with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:40am

Cumberland didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Motor City Cruise due to a right ankle sprain.

Cumberland was coming off one of his best performances of the season, dropping 34 points in 37 minutes Thursday against Westchester, but he evidently picked up an injury at some point along the way. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Jarron Cumberland
 Free Agent

