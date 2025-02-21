Jarron Cumberland News: Drops game-high 34 in win

Cumberland racked up 34 points (13-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists, two steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Thursday's G League Delaware Blue Coats' 107-104 win against the Westchester Knicks.

Cumberland put on a scoring display against Westchester, being one of four players to crack double figures for Delaware. In 14 games with the Blue Coats, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals, shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from deep.