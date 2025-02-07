Jarron Cumberland News: Plays 40 minutes in return Thursday

Cumberland posted 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Thursday's 126-100 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Cumberland returned to game action after missing Tuesday's loss to the Osceola Magic due to an illness. The 27-year-old struggled from three-point range in his return, and he also recorded a point differential of minus-21 in the loss.