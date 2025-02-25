Jarron Cumberland News: Pops for 38 points in G League

Cumberland registered 38 points (12-23 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Monday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 121-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Cumberland had his way from downtown where he poured in 21 of his 38 points. This marks his best three-point shooting performance of the G League regular season, beating his previous best of six made triples in a matchup. The 27-year-old is now averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals through 29 appearances between the regular season and Tip-Off Tournament.