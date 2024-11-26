Jarron Cumberland News: Posts efficient shooting line

Cumberland tallied 10 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes Tuesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 111-101 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Cumberland didn't have many opportunities on the offensive end, but he went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and was one of four starters to finish in double figures. This marked his season high in scoring on the season and his fourth straight appearance with at least one steal.