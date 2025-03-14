Jarron Cumberland News: Returns to action

Cumberland (head) returned to action for Thursday's 126-122 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes.

Cumberland, who missed Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the College Park Skyhawks due to a fibular head contusion, was able to log a full workload without any issues Thursday. He's been a key contributor for Delaware, posting averages of 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 22 games.