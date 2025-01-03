Jarron Cumberland News: Scores season-high points

Cumberland played 37 minutes Thursday during Delaware's 107-104 win versus Westchester and tallied 34 points (13-24 FG, 6-10 FG, 2-3 FT), one rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

Cumberland had his best game of the campaign Thursday as he set new season-high totals in points scored, three-pointers made and assists. The 27-year-old has been on a hot streak during the Blue Coats' past two games, scoring a combined 58 points in that span while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.