Jarron Cumberland News: Solid all-around showing in win
Cumberland recorded 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 29 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 119-99 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Cumberland led the Blue Coats in scoring and nearly posted a double-double with a strong showing on the boards. This marks his best offensive performance since Jan. 2, when he erupted for 34 points in 38 minutes against Westchester.
Jarron Cumberland
Free Agent
