Jase Richardson Injury: Could return Sunday
Richardson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Richardson was unable to play in Saturday's win against Minnesota due to lower-back spasms. The rookie first-rounder has a chance to return for Sunday's contest, and while he's had inconsistent playing time since the All-Star break, Richardson would be in line for a larger role off the bench if Anthony Black (back) was ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 958 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 760 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 661 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles184 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Targeting Bounceback Candidates202 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More