Jase Richardson Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Richardson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Richardson was unable to play in Saturday's win against Minnesota due to lower-back spasms. The rookie first-rounder has a chance to return for Sunday's contest, and while he's had inconsistent playing time since the All-Star break, Richardson would be in line for a larger role off the bench if Anthony Black (back) was ruled out.

