Jase Richardson Injury: Dealing with back spasms
Richardson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to lower-back spasms.
Richardson will miss the front end of the Magic's back-to-back set and look to return for Sunday's road tilt against the Bucks. The rookie first-rounder has seen inconsistent playing time this season and has averaged just 7.2 minutes per game in five outings since the All-Star break.
