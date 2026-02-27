Jase Richardson News: Assigned to G League
Orlando assigned Richardson to the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.
Richardson has seen 6.7 minutes per contest over his last three appearances, so this move makes sense to get the rookie some live reps. The rookie should be a featured player for Osceola.
