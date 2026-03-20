Jase Richardson headshot

Jase Richardson News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Orlando assigned Richardson to the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.

Richardson will look to see some action with the G League club Friday against the Delaware Blue Coats after playing a limited role over the last few NBA games. The rookie previously made one start for Osceola in February, scoring 22 points and nine assists on that occasion.

Jase Richardson
Orlando Magic
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