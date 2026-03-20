Jase Richardson News: Assigned to G League
Orlando assigned Richardson to the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.
Richardson will look to see some action with the G League club Friday against the Delaware Blue Coats after playing a limited role over the last few NBA games. The rookie previously made one start for Osceola in February, scoring 22 points and nine assists on that occasion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 970 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 772 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 673 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles196 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Targeting Bounceback Candidates214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More