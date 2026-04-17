Jase Richardson News: Back in rotation Friday
Richardson finished Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game victory over the Hornets with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over six minutes.
Richardson made a brief appearance, taking advantage of the fact that the game was a blowout. It continues what has been mostly a disappointing campaign, with Richardson averaging just 4.4 points in 10.8 minutes per game, having suited up for 55 contests.
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