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Jase Richardson News: Back in rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Richardson finished Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game victory over the Hornets with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over six minutes.

Richardson made a brief appearance, taking advantage of the fact that the game was a blowout. It continues what has been mostly a disappointing campaign, with Richardson averaging just 4.4 points in 10.8 minutes per game, having suited up for 55 contests.

Jase Richardson
Orlando Magic
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