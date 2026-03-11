Jase Richardson headshot

Jase Richardson News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Richardson (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

Richardson is all set to return from a two-game absence. He's been used sparingly in recent weeks, but there are more minutes available with Anthony Black (abdomen) on the shelf.

Jase Richardson
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
61 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
63 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
64 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
187 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Targeting Bounceback Candidates
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Targeting Bounceback Candidates
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
205 days ago