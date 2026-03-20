Jase Richardson News: Headed to G League
Orlando assigned Richardson to the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday.
Richardson will look to see some action with the G League club Friday against the Delaware Blue Coats after playing a limited role over the last few NBA games.
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