Jase Richardson News: Out of rotation to end season
Richardson averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 54 regular-season games during 2025-26.
The rookie first-rounder appeared just once during Orlando's seven-game first-round series with Detroit. If the Magic let Jevon Carter walk away this offseason, Richardson would have a better chance of cracking the Opening Night rotation in 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 2441 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 6118 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles241 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jase Richardson See More