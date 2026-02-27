Jase Richardson News: Recalled to NBA
Orlando recalled Richardson from the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday
Richardson joined Osceola for its 128-111 win over the Cleveland Charge on Friday, during which he recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes. The rookie first-rounder has totaled just 15 minutes in two appearances over Orlando's last four games, and he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful burn in Sunday's game against Detroit unless multiple key backcourt contributors are sidelined.
